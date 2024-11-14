Slurrp Farm, Gritzo, HDFC Bank & others join Children's Day festivities

Children's Day is celebrated across India on November 14 to honour the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who believed in the importance of nurturing young minds for the nation's future. It’s a day to recognise the importance of children in society and highlight the need to protect their rights, ensure their safety, and provide quality education.

Brands are joining in with their respective campaigns aimed at engaging with children and families, and raising awareness about various causes related to children’s welfare. Here’s a roundup of how some brands are participating in this year’s Children's Day celebrations.

Slurrp Farm & Zepto

Slurrp Farm, known for its millet-based children’s food, has teamed up with Zepto, Q-commerce for a special Children’s Day campaign. Building on its #DigTwistSlurrp initiative, the campaign features an interactive in-app experience where a ‘Yummy!’ sound chime is triggered each time a product is added to the cart, enhancing user engagement. The campaign video promotes healthy snacking, aligning with Slurrp Farm’s mission to encourage nutritious eating habits from a young age.

Gritzo

Gritzo, a HealthKart brand offering personalised nutrition drinks for kids, has launched the Nahi Chalega campaign. The ad film challenges conventional views on kids' health drinks by showcasing Gritzo's personalised approach to children’s nutrition, offering specially formulated health drinks based on age, gender, and health goals.

HDFC Bank

In celebration of Children’s Day, HDFC Bank Parivartan continues its CSR efforts to uplift young minds across India. The #LittleSmilesBigDreams campaign highlights the success stories of students from schools supported by the bank’s Parivartan initiative. This campaign is part of HDFC Bank Parivartan's ongoing "10 Years, 10 Crore Smiles" celebration.

The Moms Co.

The Moms Co., a baby and mom brand, has launched a fun campaign where kids take on the role of “Parent Reviewers.” In the video, children critique their parents' habits—like cooking skills and screen time—offering hilarious and honest feedback. It’s a playful look at parenting through the eyes of children.

EatSure

To mark Children’s Day, EatSure is bringing back nostalgic memories for customers by adding classic 90s candies with every order. Available exclusively in Tier-1 cities, the campaign features popular treats like Mango Bite, Melody, and Jelly. EatSure plans to distribute over 10,000 candy envelopes across 250+ kitchens in India.

CARS24

In a powerful campaign addressing child safety, CARS24 launches Take A BackSeat. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of using child car seats to ensure children’s safety on the road. The campaign emphasises that the cost of a child car seat is minimal compared to the value of a child’s life.

Motilal Oswal AMC

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) launched a new Children’s Day film emphasising the importance of SIPs for children’s future. The video tells the story of a middle-aged father who confidently answers his daughter’s questions about educational courses, only to be caught off guard when asked about the projected fees. This relatable moment serves as a wake-up call for parents, highlighting SIPs as a tool for financial planning towards children’s educational goals.

Cloudnine

Cloudnine, a birthing center in India, released a Children’s Day campaign focusing on the strong bond between mothers and doctors. The campaign highlights the trust that expecting and postnatal mothers place in their doctors, with many even naming their children after the doctors who supported them throughout pregnancy. This emotional connection is central to the brand's message of care and trust.

CITTA

CITTA, a baby skincare brand, has launched a campaign with a disturbing yet impactful "Fairness Test." The tool encourages parents to "measure" their babies' skin tone, challenging the harmful notion that fairness is a measure of beauty. The campaign aims to challenge societal biases and encourage parents to rethink unrealistic beauty standards.