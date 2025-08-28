Slurrp Farm's new campaign champions clean ingredients and easy, kid-approved meals

Slurrp Farm, a millet-based children’s food brand, today rolled out Real Food. Really Easy- a creative reset that shifts mealtime from perfection to joy. The campaign lies a simple insight: mealtimes don’t need to be picture-perfect. While parents often chase flawless plating, children are guided by joy, flavour, and the comfort of being cared for.



By taking the pressure off, the brand encourages families to focus on what truly matters - food that is wholesome, easy to prepare, and happily eaten. The hero film keeps the lens on lived moments — families cooking together, imperfect pancakes, and the joy of sharing a meal. The message is clear: cleaner ingredients, minimal preparation, and meals children enjoy.

Advertisment

The film was conceptualised at Wholsum Foods by Creative Director Vaani Arora, brought to life by director Angshuman Ghosh, and produced by Paper Planes.



Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, Co-founders, Wholsum Foods (Slurrp Farm & Mille): “An empty plate is every mother’s dream. We built Slurrp Farm so yummy, junk-free food becomes an easy choice every day. ‘Real Food. Really Easy.’ means real ingredients, quick prep, happy kids. And fewer leftovers for parents to finish!”

Ankit Kapoor, Chief Marketing Officer, Wholsum Foods (parent company of Slurrp Farm and Mille): “This campaign moves the lens from staged perfection to taste, comfort, and joy. If we help parents make a better choice in minutes, and have kids reach for it again, that’s success. The ambition is straightforward: food that’s eaten, not picture perfect— cleaner ingredients, minimal prep, plates that come back empty.”

The campaign rolls out across digital and social platforms with always-on storytelling that showcases quick, kid-approved meals from Slurrp Farm’s range. It represents Slurrp Farm’s commitment to pioneering a new, emotionally honest voice in India’s food industry, one that reflects what parents actually experience rather than what they are pressured to present.