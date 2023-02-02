smallcase highligts the importance of professional advice for investments in its latest campaign

Puneet Chadha commented, “Professional investment advisors can help investors to prepare a detailed financial plan in order to help achieve their financial goals besides providing you a regular investment review. An investment advisor helps an investor determine the proper asset allocation to fit their lifestyle. It helps to evaluate existing investments and determine if they are still appropriate for meeting your short- or long-term goals. Investment advice is just what it sounds like. It means to provide recommendations or guidance that attempt to inform, guide, or educate someone about a particular investment product or series of products. These creatives are aimed to highlight the importance of an investment advisor for an investor to achieve their long-term goals.