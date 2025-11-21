Smartivity unveils new film addressing the impact of screens on children’s learning

Smartivity, a STEM-based educational toy brand, has released a new commercial, shot and executed by Motima Films, addressing a growing parenting challenge: children losing their natural curiosity due to excessive screen exposure.

The film captures this reality through simple, emotional moments, kids asking questions, parents distracted and curiosity slowly fading. When answers stop coming, children turn to passive screen content that entertains but doesn’t help them think or explore.

Built on hands-on learning, Smartivity’s STEM-based DIY toys shift children from scrolling to creating. Each kit keeps both mind and hands active, encouraging kids to build, experiment, and understand how things work. The commercial beautifully shows a child’s curiosity returning as they assemble, rotate gears, and bring their Smartivity toy to life.

Smartivity’s philosophy - Build. Play. Learn shines throughout the film. It urges parents to rethink screen habits and choose experiences that spark real learning. Because curiosity grows when children feel heard, engaged and encouraged to explore the world beyond screens.

Ashwini, co-founder, Smartivity “This film reflects a reality we see every day: kids’ curiosity being diverted to screens. Smartivity was created to change that. Our STEM-based toys help children explore, build and discover answers through hands-on play, the way curiosity is meant to grow.”

Sumedha, marketing head, Smartivity “This film highlights a truth modern families face: kids turning to screens for answers. As a brand, our role is to offer a better alternative. Smartivity’s STEM-based toys give children a screen-free, hands-on way to learn, discover, and stay curious. Through this film, we want to spark a shift from passive screen time to purposeful play because that’s the future we’re building as a brand.”