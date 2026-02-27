SMFG India Credit launches brand anthem film ‘Chal Pado, Aage Badho’

SMFG India Credit has unveiled a brand anthem film titled ‘Chal Pado, Aage Badho’. The film features employees across functions and leadership levels, and is positioned around the theme of collective progress.

Set within the company’s workplace environment, the film highlights participation from teams across its branch network. SMFG India Credit currently operates nearly 1,000 branches across India.

The anthem references the company’s internal philosophy of 'Sarvottam' and reflects its focus on organisational alignment and expansion.

Ravi Narayanan, MD and CEO, SMFG India Credit, said: “This composition is much more than a melody; it is the very heartbeat of our organizational philosophy. In it resides a little bit of the heart and soul of each one of my colleagues across the length and breadth of Bharat. It serves as a powerful reminder of our shared mission to constantly rise to be the best - to be ‘Sarvottam.’ The stirring refrain, 'Badhe Chalo,' beautifully captures our collective resolve to keep walking ahead, innovating, and growing. It reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire organization as we journey toward becoming an institution — the absolute benchmark of excellence.”

He added, “Our anthem reflects our deepening presence across nearly 1,000 branches, the scaling of our portfolio, and the progress at SMFG India Credit. This growth story is the result of our teams moving in alignment. Over the past year, we have strengthened our foundation, sharpened execution, and built momentum across markets. The nationwide production journey was a spectacular feat of unity. Filmed across the country, every frame radiates the boundless energy and discipline of our people, which enable us to grow responsibly while expanding access to credit across India.”