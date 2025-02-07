SMFG India Credit launches brand film on SME loans

SMFG India Credit has launched a brand film showcasing its loan offerings for small and medium-sized business owners, highlighting its role in supporting their growth.

Advertisment

The film follows a small retailer seeking business expansion and shows how an SMFG India Credit Business Loan supports his growth and financial progress.

Commenting on the film, Ajay Pareek, chief business officer at SMFG India Credit, said, “Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) contribute nearly 30% to India’s GDP and play a crucial role in employment generation. However, they often face challenges in accessing formal credit. This brand film underscores how SMFG India Credit Business Loans provide financial support to small retailers and offers attractive interest rates, minimum documentation and facility of easy repayment. We have a unique storytelling style i.e. musical poetry blended with humour as it plays a significant role in delivering the message to our target audience.”

SMFG India Credit provides business loan solutions to support entrepreneurs and contribute to economic growth. The company focuses on business loans as a key offering to expand its presence in the financial sector.