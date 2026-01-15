Snabbit takes its 10-minute house help promise to the streets

Remember when weekends were meant for leisurely mornings, dopamine inducing treks or football games. Yes, me neither. For most people, most weekends are spent cleaning the house after a long week at work.

It was only a matter of time before the 10 minute convenience economy turned its attention to this aspect of everyday living.

“Don’t let WFH become Work For Home,” reads an advert at a bus stop from Snabbit, one of the more visible players in the rapidly burgeoning 10 minute home help category.

Active across Bengaluru on billboards, bus stops and autorickshaws, the outdoor campaign urges readers, largely office goers, to make Snabbit a habit rather than spend their hard earned free time on household chores.

On its app, Snabbit says users can book trained house help to arrive within 10 minutes for services such as kitchen cleaning, laundry, fan cleaning, window cleaning, dishwashing and general cleaning.

Booking house help through a smartphone app may sound unusual, but according to a recent Times of India report citing industry sources, the 10 minute home help category clocked between 1.3 and 1.4 million orders in December 2025. This marks a 50 to 60 per cent increase from roughly 850,000 orders in October.

Other players in the home help category, not all of them restricted to the 10 minute promise, include Urban Company and Pronto.