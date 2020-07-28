Snapchat, Dentsu Aegis Network ink strategic partnership for India

The Covid-19 induced pandemic has enforced people to spend more time on their phones as they continue to stay in touch with each other virtually. This, in-turn, has helped Snap Inc witnessed a massive spike in its video and voice-calling usage by as much as 50 per cent by late March as compared to late February this year. Further, measured against data collated prior to the outbreak, Snapchatters communicating through texts is also up by 50 per cent, with snaps up by 44 per cent. Consequently, Snap has observed a significant increase in its ad engagements. There has been a 36 per cent increase in install volume for app ads while the overall swipe-up rate during late March compared to late February stands at 19 per cent.