Snapchat India rolls out 'Sponsored Snaps' targeting Gen Z

Snapchat has launched Sponsored Snaps in India, a new ad format that lets businesses send full-screen vertical video Snaps directly to users' Chat inbox. Ajio is the first brand in India to use this format.
Sponsored Snaps will allow advertisers to engage prospective customers across the funnel all within a single ad placement. Ajio’s campaign leverages Sponsored Snaps to drive awareness and engagement for its latest fashion collections.
Arpan Biswas, chief marketing officer, Ajio said, “At Ajio, we are continually exploring innovative avenues to engage with our audience. Sponsored Snaps present a unique opportunity to connect with digital-first consumers in an organic and interactive manner. As one of the first brands in India to adopt this format, we are excited to leverage its potential to elevate our storytelling and foster deeper, more meaningful connections with Snapchat’s dynamic and highly engaged community.”
Neha Jolly Sawhney, head of ad monetisation, India, Snap Inc added, “Sponsored Snap is truly a first-of-its-kind ad format tapping into Gen Z’s preference for visually rich, engaging content. This format provides brands like Ajio an opportunity to connect with our community in an authentic way. Our Chat inbox is a powerful way to reach Snapchatters, and Sponsored Snaps are a natural extension of how people already engage with brands and businesses on our platform. It expands their reach through one of the most widely used features, delivering an immersive, interactive experience that resonates with a mobile-first, visual audience.”
Snapchat’s Sponsored Snaps aim to improve advertising options, giving brands direct and measurable ways to reach users. The feature may later include AI-powered interactions like personalised recommendations, customer support, and direct transactions.
Sponsored Snaps were first launched in the U.S., where they were leveraged by Universal Pictures to promote Wicked Part 1, and in Canada, where Disney debuted the format for Moana 2.