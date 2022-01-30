Snapdeal’s ad shows how new ‘Bharat’ shops online

The campaign, titled #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal and executed by Bullet On Wheels, is currently live on TV and digital media.
E-commerce platform Snapdeal has rolled out a campaign, titled #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal. It is the second campaign of the brand after a four-year hiatus. The ad film celebrates daily moments of happiness in the lives of Snapdeal customers.
The ad features various products being used by an Indian family, as a part of their daily lives, and how these make for moments of shared happiness. Products like a makeup kit, a pair of sports shoes, a casserole set, dinner table mats, an ethnic dress, a wall decal and a trendy saree, highlight how users no longer save their best only for special occasions, but instead make them a part of their daily lives.
The film connects to Snapdeal’s theme of high quality, value-priced assortment that aims at mid-income Indian families.
“There is a great degree of awareness amongst users from smaller cities, with regard to the latest products, be it recent fashion trends, new products for home and the best in beauty and personal grooming. While shopping online, they look for choices that are not available in their local markets. They mirror the choices made by urban consumers and, very often, look for high quality options at price points that are suited to their spending comfort. Our #BharatKoTaiyaarKartaHaiSnapdeal reflects the role that Snapdeal plays in fulfilling these desires easily and well within their means,” said Soumyadip Chatterjee, director, brand marketing, Snapdeal.
The brand’s new campaign is in continuation of its 2021 campaign, titled Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal (BWQBWD). It highlighted Snapdeal’s positioning as an e-commerce destination for value-savvy users, who make price-conscious buying decisions.
The brand’s recent campaign builds on this positioning to showcase what this means, as seen through the eyes of a typical family, who can make all the lifestyle purchases they want, without having to ponder over prices that stretch their budgets.
Shot in Lucknow, the campaign has been conceptualised and developed in partnership with creative agency Bullet On Wheels. The campaign will reach out to consumers, pan-India, and is currently live on TV and digital media.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here