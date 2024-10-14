Snapdragon launches festive campaign in India with "Power to Move"

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has launched its first-ever festive season campaign in India, empowering consumers with the “Power To Move”. Snapdragon, Qualcomm Technologies’ flagship chipset platform, delivers on-device AI for smartphones, PCs and beyond.

Snapdragon-powered devices deliver a fast, reliable, and truly interactive experience. The “Power To Move” campaign, which spans online and offline platforms, showcases how Snapdragon devices enhance everyday moments and experiences – whether personal, professional, or social. It highlights key Snapdragon features, including clear cameras, elite gaming, power efficiency, and on-device AI for better productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

This campaign will feature a dynamic mix of outdoor advertising, cinema promotions, and digital awareness initiatives, with a special focus on sports.“Qualcomm is excited to collaborate with industry partners and channels in India to bring the best of Snapdragon to consumers this festive season. We are committed to delivering premium experiences with a laser-sharp focus on hyper-personalisation, reliability, and security. The “Power To Move” campaign represents the power of progress and values that resonate deeply with Qualcomm Technologies’ vision to create technology that empowers people. This campaign brings this ethos to life. India is a key consumer device market and as millions of Indians gear up for their eagerly awaited purchases this Diwali, Snapdragon is here to bring more joy and celebration to every moment, powering your experiences with our cutting-edge technology.”

As part of the campaign, Qualcomm Technologies is showcasing its range of Snapdragon powered devices from OEMs such as Microsoft, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme and Motorola, available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, it informs users about the benefits of Snapdragon devices across various price ranges.