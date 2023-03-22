SNICKERS® capture the daily struggles of Gen Zs and Millennials in its latest campaign

Talking about the launch of the new SNICKERS® films, Varun Kandhari, Director of Marketing, Mars Wrigley, India said, “The brand proposition of SNICKERS®, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. The campaign has a simple message that while stress and hunger can get to the best of us, one can always grab a SNICKERS®. The films are also relatable for younger generations dealing with highly stressful situations such as exams and have an universal appeal. At Mars Wrigley India, we are led by our purpose of creating a billion better moments for consumers and communities, and we are confident that the audience will love the new TVC as we celebrate the joy associated with SNICKERS®.”