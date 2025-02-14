SNICKERS has a solution for hungry third wheels This Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, SNICKERS is here to remind you that sometimes, love isn’t the only thing in the air—hunger is too! With its latest campaign, Hungry Third Wheels, SNICKERS captures the antics of those enthusiastic extras who just can’t help but naively tag along during their friends’ romantic moments. Whether it’s photobombing a selfie or crashing a cozy date, these third wheels aren’t being themselves—they’re just hungry!

The campaign revolves around the idea that being a third wheel isn’t just about tagging along. These hungry third wheels often find themselves unintentionally intruding on their couple friends’ special moments. But SNICKERS has the perfect solution: a satisfying SNICKERS bar to remind them that maybe they’re just hungry and not themselves.

This Valentine’s week, SNICKERS released a series of digital films as part of its social campaign, showcasing the out-of-sorts behavior of hungry third wheels. The first film, Milkshake, captured a romantic moment where a couple shared a drink, only to have a third wheel pop up and join in, turning the sweet moment into a hilarious three-way slurp fest.

The second film, Selfie, featured a couple trying to capture a romantic Polaroid selfie, but their moment was photobombed by a third wheel who mysteriously appeared in the photo, leaving the couple dismayed.

The third film, Movie Night, showed a couple cozying up on a couch for a romantic movie, only for a third wheel to grab the remote, change the channel, and disrupt the mood with action-packed music. Each film highlighted classic third-wheel antics with a humorous twist, ending with a SNICKERS bar saving the day and reminding viewers that hunger can make anyone act out of sorts. The campaign resonated with anyone who’s ever had a third wheel in their life—or been one themselves—and encouraged viewers to tag their hungry third wheels, with SNICKERS stepping in to restore the romance.

Commenting on the campaign, Himanshu Gupta, marketing lead, Filled Bars, Mars Wrigley India, said, “We believe that hunger can make people do things they wouldn’t normally do. This Valentine’s Day, we’re shining a light on the often-overlooked third wheels who add their own unique flavor to every love story. With our Hungry Third Wheels campaign, we’ve added a dash of humor to the season of love and reminded everyone that sometimes, all you need is a SNICKERS® to get back to being yourself.”