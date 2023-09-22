SNICKERS launches 'SNICKERS Noobie Mistakes' TVC ahead of World Cup

Speaking on the 360° campaign, Varun Kandhari, director of marketing and customer marketing, at Mars Wrigley India, said,” The fun brand proposition of SNICKERS®, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has been globally loved by consumers. As the spirit of cricket season kicks in, the campaign aims to bring together the exhilaration of cricket fandom with a dose of unexpected comedy. The all-new TVC and the unveiling of Noobieverse gaming platform will elevate the entertainment of consumers across the country. Through this, we emphasize our relevance among the GenZ audience while continuing to inspire billion moments of happiness among the consumers. We are confident SNICKERS® quirky celebration of the cricket season with its noobie take will deeply resonate with the audience.”