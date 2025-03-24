SNICKERS new ad turns office hunger into a hilarious mess

Mars Wrigley India has launched SNICKERS Peanut Brownie, a new variant combining brownie flavour with caramel, peanuts, and chocolate. The brand has also released a TV commercial highlighting its hunger-satisfaction message in a humorous way.

Known for its celebrity-studded campaigns, the brand continues its hunger-satisfaction theme with a humorous TVC highlighting the effects of hunger in a relatable way.

SNICKERS India has released a new TVC for its Peanut Brownie variant, created by DDB Mudra. Set in an office, the ad highlights how hunger leads to poor food choices and reinforces the message, “Bhook mein kuch bhi mat kha. Kuch tasty kha.” ("Don’t eat just anything when you're hungry. Eat something tasty."). The film ends with the brand’s tagline, "You’re not you when you’re hungry."

“SNICKERS has always been the OG hunger satisfier, and with the Peanut Brownie, we’re elevating that experience to a whole new level. This launch is not just about delighting our loyal consumers but also inviting more chocolate lovers to join the SNICKERS family. By bringing a taste from our global pantry to India, we’re staying true to our promise of delivering the tastiest hunger fix. After all, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry,’ and the SNICKERS Peanut Brownie ensures you stay yourself in the most delicious way possible.” said Himanshu Gupta, strategic demand manager, Mars Wrigley India.

“Brand Snickers has the juiciest communication platform of ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’. And this ad takes it forward by, for the first time, showing the transformation of us when we’re hungry into an inanimate object. The insight is simple - when hunger strikes, we rummage, hunt and search out whatever that’s edible, and stuff our mouth with it, quite like a vacuum cleaner. Luckily, we won’t have to resort to such desperate measures anymore, because the tastiest hunger fix is here – Snickers Peanut Brownie. All through this project, making a vacuum cleaner play the lead role has been both a challenge and a joy for us all.” said Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal.

The SNICKERS Peanut Brownie is now available across online and offline stores in India.