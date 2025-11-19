Snitch highlights unspoken male appreciation in Men’s Day campaign

Verve Media has released a Men’s Day campaign for menswear brand Snitch, using a short digital film to examine the social discomfort associated with complimenting men. Titled 'Just Say It', the film draws on everyday moments where appreciation is expressed through gestures rather than words.

The narrative follows three scenarios: a college interaction, an office encounter and a lift moment, each showing characters who notice a man’s outfit but stop short of offering verbal praise. The film’s voiceover highlights this pattern, questioning why compliments for men often remain unspoken.

Mayur Gole, co-founder of Verve Media, said: “At Verve Media, we believe great campaigns start with a deep, authentic insight. The 'Just Say It' concept was born from recognising the 'silent nod' — that moment of appreciation that often gets lost in hesitation. We wanted to transform that subtle cultural nuance into a powerful statement that perfectly matches Snitch’s bold and progressive brand voice. This film doesn't just showcase fashion; it encourages a simple, positive behavioural shift by asking men to embrace both giving and receiving genuine affirmation. This is the kind of meaningful, culturally resonant storytelling we strive for in every collaboration with Snitch.”

Chetan Siyal, CMO of Snitch, said: “Men’s Day felt like the right moment to address something we all see but rarely talk about. Men put in the effort in how they dress, how they show up, yet appreciation for them is often muted. With ‘Just Say It,’ we wanted to encourage people to speak the positive things they already feel. Compliments are small, but they make a real difference.”

The campaign is currently running across Snitch’s digital channels, including YouTube, Instagram and Meta, ahead of Men’s Day.