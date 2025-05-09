Snitch’s Mother’s Day campaign highlights real moments over online validation

This Mother’s Day, D2C men’s fashion brand Snitch is encouraging people to look beyond the lens of their phones and focus on what truly matters, spending meaningful time with their mothers.

In its latest digital campaign, Snitch has released a video that questions the growing trend of social media-first celebrations. The film highlights how a day rooted in deep emotional connection is often reduced to filters, captions, and online validation, subtly overshadowing the essence of what Mother’s Day is really about.

The film reminds viewers that the most valuable gift isn’t found in a reel or a selfie; it's in a shared meal, an unhurried conversation, or a quiet moment of togetherness.

“We’re not against celebrating online,” says Chetan Siyal, CMO of Snitch.“We’re simply reminding people to be more present. To move beyond the screen and reconnect even if just for a moment. Because sometimes, presence is the best present.”