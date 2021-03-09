“Soch badi ho toh koi bhi kahani chhoti nahin hoti”: Greenply’s new spots celebrate self-made individuals

"The campaign is a tribute to the undefeated resilience of humanity. The characters are people we can easily relate to. We feel their frustrations because we have all been in their shoes. That's why their hope is our hope. The mood of the campaign gets succinctly translated into the familiar Tagore song we hear at the end. The message is clear: walk the solitary path even if no one comes to walk with you," said Sujoy Roy, executive creative director, Ogilvy India.