'Soch sundar hogi tabhi toh desh sundar hoga' says JSW Paints' newest film

Commenting on the widespread resonance of the work and its timing, CEO of TBWA\India, Govind Pandey said, “As India stands today at the precipice of the future, we are realising that only thinking good is not enough. Beautiful thoughts that translate into beautiful deeds is what truly makes a meaningful difference. Our progressive stories for JSW Paints are a reflection of this realisation and signal towards creating a thoughtful and beautiful India. There is no better time to highlight how individual acts contribute to a beautiful nation, than the 75th Independence Day of the country."