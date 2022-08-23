SoCheers to manage the creative and digital mandate of Study In India

The agency will manage the brand’s overall creative output across mainline and digital channels.
‘Study In India’ (SII), a tech-driven program by the Government of India, and SoCheers, India’s leading independently-led creative digital agency, come together to further augment the former’s digital and creative objectives. For records, SII is implemented by Educational Consultants India Limited (EdCIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Education.
As per the mandate, SoCheers is responsible for managing the brand’s overall creative output across mainline and digital channels. Towards the same goal, the agency also takes care of social media marketing, social media analytics and SEO (search engine optimization) for the brand, along with amplifying its communication and marketing avenues.
Sandeep Goel, project head - Study In India commented on the partnership saying, “As per the records, India’s higher education is known to be one of the largest across the globe with over 35 million students, 1000 universities and 52,627 colleges. Therefore, in the coming future the ‘Study in India’ initiative aims to increase the inflow of the students, manifold. And, SoCheers is already helping us innovatively achieve our business as well as communication goals. We look forward to some more interesting and engaging digital conversations, keeping up the positive impact that the initiative has had on the career of thousands of students across the globe.”
Since its inception in 2018, SII has aimed to foster global competencies, promote the use of technology and nurture the quest for excellence among the international students. Hence, the agency's efforts have been directed towards carving a stronger niche for the Indian education sector in the global landscape. To further amplify the same, SoCheers, putting forward a 360-degree communication strategy, launched ‘Say Yes to Study in India’ campaign. Reaching out to millions of aspiring international students with a complete summation of what this country can offer for their education, the campaign garnered some encouraging numbers.
Expressing his thoughts, Siddharth Devnani, co-founder & director, SoCheers said, “India holds a unique position in the global education industry and with Study In India being a flagship programme of Indian Ministry of Education, our endeavour is to further accelerate its long-term communication goals across verticals. The ‘Say Yes to Study in India’ campaign was simply the first step in that direction. It not only successfully portrays the country’s various educational offerings and opportunities, but also enables the striving students to further ‘Learn, Thrive and Explore’.”