SoCheers wins digital mandate for ASUS India

SoCheers, has won the digital mandate of Taiwanese multinational electronics giant, ASUS for its Indian business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
Established in 1989, ASUS is a Taiwanese multinational corporation focused on producing consumer electronics aimed at simplifying and enhancing millions of lives.
ASUS is also one of the top three consumer notebook manufacturers globally. Widely known for revolutionizing the personal computers industry with its Eee PC™, ASUS entered the Indian electronics market in early 2011 as ASUS India and has since been pioneering the digital revolution with their rapidly developing product portfolio including mobiles, personal and gaming PCs, virtual and augmented reality products, as well as IOT devices and robotics technologies.
As part of the mandate, SoCheers will handle both ASUS & ROG India Consumer PC, end-to-end digital responsibilities, which includes overall strategy and management for both the brands across social channels. The agency will also strengthen the brand's online persona with Outreach and Influencer Marketing, end-to-end management of pre and post Content Production, as well as strategizing and executing digital Brand Campaigns for upcoming product launches, starting with the ASUS Vivobook S 15, slated to launch in first week of July 2024.
Talking about their partnership with SoCheers, Paramjeet Singh Mehta, head of marketing, ASUS India said, ”We are on the verge of making some new additions and developments to our existing portfolio & believe that a lot of value can be built through our digital touchpoints. The vision for the brand that we have & what SoCheers is envisioning syncs well & we are delighted to partner with SoCheers and embark on our digital growth journey”.
Delighted with ASUS’ addition to their client roster, Siddharth Devnani, co-founder & director, SoCheers said, “As a global leader in innovative technology, ASUS is at the top of their game with their cutting-edge expertise, setting them a class apart in the ever-evolving tech landscape. We are ecstatic to partner with ASUS and together, we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that strike the right chords, win attention and propel the brand to the next level”.
Founded by Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani in 2013, SoCheers is a digital-first full-service creative agency, with the sole vision of expanding the reach of the brands by effectively bridging the gap between technology and creativity. Driven by its people-first culture, SoCheers is a creative hub of young and dynamic 250+ talented professionals, who strive towards creating not only marketing campaigns, but experiences for their clients. These include prominent brands like Amazon Prime Video, Nickelodeon, Croma, Havmor, Diageo, Asian Paints, Dream11, Godrej Interio, JioCinema, Hotstar, Sony and many others.
In addition to its innovative and impactful work, SoCheers has also been recognized at various award shows, within the Indian advertising industry as well as internationally. Some of the notable accolades recently won by the Agency include The Webby Awards 2024, The Drum Awards (Marketing APAC) 2024, Goafest Abby Awards 2023, MMA Smarties 2023 and ET Shark Awards 2023, among others.