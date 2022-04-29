SoCheers wins the creative and digital mandate for Keya Foods

Expressing his views on the partnership, Mehul Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers, said, "FMCG in itself is one of the fastest growing categories which has witnessed a huge evolution, especially in the last couple of years. And having the opportunity to add a brand like Keya Foods to our client roster is extremely thrilling. It will be our endeavour to help them in their mission to enrich Indian kitchens with authentic tasting gourmet products. We are looking forward to stretching our creative boundaries to build new and impactful digital campaigns, in a bid to substantiate the brand’s online presence and achieve all their objectives."