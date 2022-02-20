Social media influencers groove to Aaj Tak’s iconic tune

Tanzanian influencer Kili Paul’s Instagram Reel on the tune, has already gone viral. Indian celebs have also jumped into action.
Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul has gone viral for uploading an Instagram Reel, where he is seen lip-syncing and dancing to popular Indian film songs.
Paul recently posted a Reel, where he is seen grooving to Aaj Tak’s tune. The caption read, “My vibes as soon as I switch on the news on @AajTak.” The Reel garnered over two million views in just 24 hours.
Soon after, comedians Bharti Singh and Rajiv Thakur were also spotted shaking a leg to the tune.
Many netizens have posted videos on the classic background score of the leading Noida-based Hindi news channel.
Vivek Malhotra, chief marketing officer, India Today group, posted about Paul’s Reel on his LinkedIn profile.
Previously, Paul had created Reels on popular Punjabi song ‘Kale Je Libaas Di’ and Bengali song ‘Kacha Badam’.