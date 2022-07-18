Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Gyan Jaipur

Social Neeti will manage the brand’s digital marketing, ad campaigns, across all digital platforms.
Social Neeti, a full-stack women-led digital marketing agency, has signed up with Gyan Jaipur, a jewellery brand that reflects the rich cultural hub of contemporary Jaipur, as their agency partner. Gyan Jaipur, was built in the memory of their grandfather. Social Neeti will manage the brand’s digital marketing, ad campaigns, across all digital platforms, and conduct a thorough performance based analysis to optimise the brand’s presence across the digital platform. Gyan Jaipur, majorly deals with contemporary, upscale jewellery and overseas supply. The understanding of the contemporary needs united with the accord of the conventional sphere makes its jewelleries one of a kind.
In response to a question regarding the association, Shalu Dugar, Director, Social Neeti, stated, “At Social Neeti, we do a thorough analysis of our clients and quickly grasp the deliverables of the brand. The brand is widely known for its unique gemstones and coloured jewellery collection. Our team will fathom the gap between their customer and market, and bring together quality results.”
Gyan Jaipur’s director of operations, Akhil Dhaddha, said, “We sought an agency that would bring the brand’s essence to life for the Indian and western markets, and Social Neeti was the right option, with their thumb-stopping content that engulfs the attention.”
“Social Neeti’s team understood our tonality, language and aesthetics, and laid out innovative strategies to connect with our customer. They have a good understanding of the market and the consumer. We loved the quick approach of the individuals and the engagement they worked with in liaison. We are looking ahead for a long-term professional relationship with them,” he added.