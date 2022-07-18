Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Gyan Jaipur

Social Neeti, a full-stack women-led digital marketing agency, has signed up with Gyan Jaipur, a jewellery brand that reflects the rich cultural hub of contemporary Jaipur, as their agency partner. Gyan Jaipur, was built in the memory of their grandfather. Social Neeti will manage the brand’s digital marketing, ad campaigns, across all digital platforms, and conduct a thorough performance based analysis to optimise the brand’s presence across the digital platform. Gyan Jaipur, majorly deals with contemporary, upscale jewellery and overseas supply. The understanding of the contemporary needs united with the accord of the conventional sphere makes its jewelleries one of a kind.