Social Neeti bags the digital and creative mandate for Oishi Oishi by Persian Darbar. With outlets across Mumbai, the founders of Persian Darbar envisioned the brand as one that embodies quality and flavour when they launched in 1978. Oishi Oishi is one of its network restaurants that offers Pan Asian food. Social Neeti will look after Oishi’s digital strategy and creative content across social media.
On being asked, Swarna Daga Mimami, founder, Social Neeti, said, “We are thrilled to have Oishi Oishi by Persian Darbar onboard. It is not only one of the biggest F&B brands in Mumbai but also amongst the most informed and digitally forward brands in the city. We are looking forward to creating remarkable campaigns for them and a longer association.”
Persian Darbar partners Tabrez and Talha Upletwala said, “By bringing Social Neeti onboard, we aid our structuring and digital presence as a brand. We look forward to parallelling ourselves with industry leaders and keeping the brand image and credibility intact.