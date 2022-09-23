Social Neeti bags the digital mandate for bakery chain Honey & Dough

To formulate effective marketing campaigns, Social Neeti will work parallely with eWards, a SaaS startup based in Kolkata.
Social Neeti, one of the growing digital media management companies in India, will be working closely on Honey & Dough’s Social Media Management, Marketing Strategy and Organic Growth for digital presence of the brand. Started in 2017 as a neighbourhood bakery in Defence Colony, New Delhi, Honey & Dough is now a renowned bakery and coffeehouse in Delhi & NCR.
With 10 outlets in the capital, Honey & dough promises authentic and customised baked goodies and many delightful savouries. Among the tasty delights, Honey & Dough’s premium gifting packs remain one of the best and fastest selling products, especially during the festive season. The digital marketing agency has also worked with retail and fashion brands like Banchharam, Headturners, Gyan Jaipur and many local brands.
To formulate effective marketing campaigns, Social Neeti will work parallely with eWards, a SaaS startup based in Kolkata. eWards will handle the brand’s loyalty program & generate customer engagement. They will map the customer data and provide actionable insights and data-driven engagement plans based on which Social Neeti will do 360 degree marketing on Social Media platforms.
Upon being asked, Varnika Parasrampuria, senior business development manager, Social Neeti, said, “Honey & Dough has earned quite a reputation as a brand. We have started working closely with them on the digital marketing front and our aim is to build the brand on different verticals with phygital integration.”
On being asked, Utsav Chhawchharia, co-founder, Honey and Dough, said “Social Neeti’s smooth customer service and the knack for creative marketing is what made us go ahead with them to be our digital marketing partners. With engaging and creative content, we hope to continue building as strong a presence on social media as we have physically.”