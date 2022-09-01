Social Neeti bags the digital mandate for Shiraz

On being asked, Shalu Dugar, director, Social Neeti said, “We are excited to have Shiraz onboard. Working parallely with their rich history and new age digital marketing will be enriching. On the digital marketing front, we will work closely with the brand to establish a compelling online presence. We will give their social media presence an incredibly fresh and dynamic look. We look forward to a lot of groundbreaking strategies that not only push creative boundaries but also have a beneficial influence on the business.”