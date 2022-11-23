Social Panga and Reliance Trends come together to release the brands’ latest film for Winter Collection

The integrated campaign has been conceptualized by Social Panga and executed by production house The Yellow Shutter.
India's leading fashion and apparel brand, Reliance Trends has partnered with creative marketing and advertising agency, Social Panga to release a unique campaign with the onset of winter. Winters in Delhi hold a different feeling for the public and this integrated campaign attempts to capture the essence of winter and high fashion in Delhi NCR. Thus, the Metro was chosen as the perfect location to resonate with the city.
Conceptualized by Social Panga and executed by production house The Yellow Shutter, the film is targeted at bringing the best of everyday high fashion to the audience, turning the very lifeline of the city, the Metro, into a ramp.
“The metro is an intrinsic part of the city, we found this to be a perfect setup to be the runway for winter fashion. The idea was to change the drab perception of winter that people have, wherein they repeat jackets and to showcase the Trends winter collection in all its glory,” said Gaurav Arora, co-founder, Social Panga.
Vipin Tyagi, COO, Reliance Trends added "Winters are an important part of every brand’s fashion calendar. But we wanted to do something that the city remembers. We wanted to show them that they could exercise high fashion even in their everyday life. And the campaign just fits the bill.”
Commenting on the campaign and ideation Archana Sudarsan, Creative Director, Social Panga added, “This was an exciting one for us because the concept was so unique. The location added the extra flair, and the campaign truly redefines winter fashion in the modern Indian’s life.”
The campaign will be promoted across multiple platforms including print, digital and social media.