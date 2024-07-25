Social Panga bags digital creative and communication mandate for Balaji Wafers

Sandeep Roy, sr. manager – branding and promotions, from Balaji Wafers commented, “Balaji Wafers is on a mission to become the coolest snack brand in the digital world, and I’m sure that Social Panga will make it happen! We want to create fun and flavorful digital experiences for our consumers, inviting them to interact with us across various mediums. Social Panga understands our vibe, and I believe that their expertise will surely augment our brand personality online.”