Social Panga bags digital creative and communication mandate for Balaji Wafers

Social Panga to enhance Balaji Wafers' online visibility through innovative social medica campaigns.
Social Panga, a creative and digital marketing agency with offices in Bengaluru, Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Dubai has won the digital creative and communication mandate of snack brand – Balaji Wafers. Balaji Wafers is a Indian snack brand and snacking company.
The account was won by Social Panga in a multi-agency pitch and as part of the mandate, Social Panga will aim to enhance Balaji Wafers' online presence and engage with its consumer base through innovative social media campaigns.
Balaji Wafers has chosen Social Panga to spearhead its social media strategy, aiming to enhance its digital presence and engage more with its audience. Social Panga’s innovative approach and expertise are positioned to enhance Balaji Wafers' social media to new heights.
“We are thrilled to partner with Balaji Wafers and bring our creative expertise to their social media platforms, the brand has a massive lineage, and we are glad they found trust in us to lead their digital presence. Our goal now is to magnify their brand story and foster meaningful connections with their audience, in new and innovative methods.” said Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga.
Ruksheen Palia, vice president - business and strategy, Social Panga said, “Winning Balaji Wafer's mandate is a big achievement for us. Our objective, from a business and strategic perspective, is to increase brand awareness of Balaji Wafers by utilizing innovative storytelling and data-driven insights. Creating smart campaigns that engage their audience and result in quantifiable business development is something we are dedicated to doing.”
Sandeep Roy, sr. manager – branding and promotions, from Balaji Wafers commented, “Balaji Wafers is on a mission to become the coolest snack brand in the digital world, and I’m sure that Social Panga will make it happen! We want to create fun and flavorful digital experiences for our consumers, inviting them to interact with us across various mediums. Social Panga understands our vibe, and I believe that their expertise will surely augment our brand personality online.”