Social Panga bags digital mandate for Quikr, Commonfloor and Zefo.

Bengaluru-based digital agency Social Panga has been on-boarded as a digital marketing partner by Quikr, an Indian classified advertising platform. Along with Quikr, Panga will be working with Commonfloor, an Indian real estate portal founded in 2007 and Zefo, an early stage eCommerce startup committed to giving buyers and sellers an absolutely hassle free used goods shopping experience. The agency will work with these brands to fulfill the brand’s social media requirements.