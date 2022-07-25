Social Panga bags the social media marketing mandate of Tally Solutions

Bagged in a multi-agency pitch, Social Panga will handle markets beyond India like North America, Kenya, Indonesia, MENA, and Bangladesh.
Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency has been appointed as the social media marketing partner of the country's leading business management software provider Tally Solutions. A pioneer in the software products industry, Tally Solutions has been assisting small and medium businesses in their journey towards automation, for over three decades.
This mandate will work towards fulfilling the brand's objective of establishing greater connect, and engagement across all customer and segment profiles, as a smart and relevant, trustworthy and expert brand that already has millions of fans across the world. Apart from India, Social Panga will also manage Tally's social media content and strategy across other geographies like - North America, Kenya, Indonesia, MENA, and Bangladesh.
Jayati Singh, chief marketing officer at Tally Solutions said, "We are glad to partner with Social Panga for our social media marketing activities and are positive that with its strong foothold in the digital segment, they will help us bring an outside in perspective and help communicate with our audience more effectively."
"We are delighted to partner with a visionary brand like Tally & are looking forward to making significant contributions towards strengthening Tally's online presence by highlighting the smart and interesting side of the brand that is relevant for all age groups, and business segments alike, partnering with them in their growth," Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga, said.
Built on a strong technology foundation, Tally’s marque product TallyPrime is a simple, flexible, and reliable business management software assisting entrepreneurs with all their business needs across accounting, inventory, payroll, and compliance. A technology and innovation-led company, Tally caters to over 7 million users across industries in over 100 countries.