Social Panga expands to Dubai, UAE in a global expansion move

Speaking on the expansion, Himanshu Arora, co-founder at Social Panga said, “This step by us is a much thought over and planned decision. We have taken this step toward expanding our presence and bringing in new opportunities to India. The diplomatic relationship between India and UAE authorities are going strength to strength and we see this as a prodigious opportunity to grow ourselves and expand to global markets. We are excited and enthusiastic as we take this step to serve global brands in that geography.”