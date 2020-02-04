Social Panga is the Digital Marketing Agency for Lifestyle

Bengaluru-based digital agency Social Panga has been on-boarded as digital marketing partner by Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination. The agency will work with Lifestyle to fulfil the brand’s social media requirements.
Social Panga will work towards strengthening brand awareness and engagement for Lifestyle across social media platforms. The mandate includes focus on clutter-breaking strategic implementations along with innovative social media marketing efforts.
Speaking on the association, Srinivas Rao - senior vice-president, marketing, Lifestyle said, “Lifestyle is a fashion brand with a strong digital and social presence, and it plays an important role in our communication mix. Over the years we have been able to create some of the most memorable digital first campaigns such as Imperfectly Perfect & Ginger Campus Squad by Ginger, Tiger Shroff for Forca and Rethink Ethnic by Melange among others. With Social Panga we look forward to continuing the same momentum by creating clutter-breaking campaigns.”
Speaking after the successful reception of this mandate, Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga reiterated the sentiments. “Lifestyle is a leader in the world of fashion and an iconic brand in the in space fashion & retail space. We are excited to change the game & scale it to new heights of success by with setting new benchmarks in 2020 & beyond”.