Social Panga wins the 360-degree marketing mandate for Yatra Online

On handing over the end-to-end marketing responsibility to Social Panga, Sabina Chopra – COO-Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relation, “As a company, we understand the importance of engaging our target audience without compromising on creative standards. We are confident that our partnership with Social Panga, with their nearly ten years of experience developing marketing solutions for major industry brands, will prove to be highly successful. Their expertise in creating and executing effective marketing strategies will be an invaluable asset to our organization”.