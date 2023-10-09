Social Pill bags digital mandate of Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest

The agency will manage the entire end-to-end digital strategy and planning for Tata Literature Live.
Social Pill, a leading digital marketing agency has recently won the digital mandate for Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest – India’s second-largest international literary festival, featuring poets, authors, performers, thought leaders, speakers and more.
This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Social Pill, as they take on a comprehensive digital marketing role encompassing social media and media campaigns. The account is managed by Social Pill’s Mumbai office.
Vivek Rao, executive producer, Tata Literature Live! The Mumbai LitFest, stated, "We are excited to partner with Social Pill on this journey. Their fresh approach and creative energy promise to elevate our digital presence, connecting literature lovers worldwide to our vibrant literary platform."
Talking about the mandate, Rajnish Rawat, CEO, Social Pill, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Tata Literature Live!, a beacon in the literary world. We're committed to leveraging our years of expertise to elevate the festival's experience. Together, we aim to amplify their esteemed narratives online and connect with a broader audience.”