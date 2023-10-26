Social Pill Mumbai wins social media mandate for PJC Foundation

The agency will manage the entire end-to-end digital strategy and planning for PJC Foundation.
Social Pill has won the mandate, based on its creative and strategic expertise. The mandate will be handled by the Mumbai office of the agency focusing on generating pertinent and engaging content for the Foundation's Facebook and Instagram platforms.
The agency's responsibilities include content strategy and execution, nurturing relationships with the target community and enhancing brand visibility across various social media platforms. The foundation focuses on addressing critical issues in the nation, with a primary emphasis on skills development, healthcare, and environmental sustainability through its Anganwadi and upskilling programs.
Aditya Premani, co-founder and business head, Social Pill, added, "We are excited to collaborate with PJC Foundation and use the digital medium as a platform to build an active community that is looking to be involved, raise awareness of their incredible initiatives and generate direct inquiries from students and corporate partners alike."
PJC Foundation is named after Shri Prakash Jayantilal Chauhan, chairman of Parle Agro.
Social Pill has earlier helped brands achieve transformative growth through masterful digital strategy.