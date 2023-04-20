Sociapa bags digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar

The agency will be responsible for the brand’s website development, social media marketing, PR and offline creative design & development.
Marketing Agency, Sociapa has bagged yet another win. The agency will now be taking care of the digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar by Tatva Health and Wellness.
The agency will be responsible for the brand’s Website development, social media marketing, PR and offline creative design & development. Kesari Golden Sugar is unrefined and naturally Low GI Sugar with no chemicals or additives. Kesari Golden Sugar is a perfect alternative for consumers looking for a better sugar alternative.
Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd. is a Chennai-based food company with offices across India committed to enriching lives with products that are natural and innovative. Tatva’s philosophy has always been about serving the community and building a business for the greater good that contributes to improving the wellness of consumers the world over.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy. We are honored to be associated with a brand like Tatva Health and Wellness, a brand that offers natural and innovative products which is the need of the hour. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”
Sociapa’s services are primarily categorized into 5 Sections: (i) Digital Marketing – Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Media Planning, E-com Listing, Website Development, Creative Designing, Email Marketing, SEO, Product Launch, Performance Marketing; (ii) Creative Marketing – Packaging Designing, Posters, Hoardings, Brochures/Leaflets/Flyers, Banners/standees, Stall designing, Danglers/Wobblers (iii) Videography and Photography – TVC, Event Coverage, Product shoots, Recipe Videos, Product detailer videos, Corporate shoots; (iv) PR Services – Digital and Offline; (v) Additional services- Consultation, Conducting FGD/CLT, Registration services, Aggregator Platform Services.
Some of the biggest accomplishments include, Apis Ramadan Campaign, launching the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as a brand face for Mint ChocOn and continuing with maintaining buzz around the same by collaborating with big known faces like Aparshakti Khurana, Juhi Godambe, Apoorva Arora, Shibani Bedi, Vishnu Kaushal and many more. Another big successful influencer campaign they did was for a leading FMCG brand Apis, that included known faces like Chef Ranveer Brar, Shivesh Bhatia, comedian Zakir Khan and the list is long. Ramadan campaign for Apis was noticeably acknowledged by a great number of social media influencers and known faces from Bollywood.
Adding to the list, their last campaign for Apis honey shuddh aur saccha campaign was a big hit. The current Ramadan campaign – Ibaadat ke iss Mahine rakhein sehat ka sath is also being received very well by the audience. Association with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador and the Unity Run campaign for the Brand Apis was another huge success. Along with it, the agency was also appreciated for its creative vision in a few named newspapers.
Sociapa has bagged quite a few projects recently like Pansari Epicure, Luxor, Sun Stellar, French Essence to name a few.
With the perfect blend of social media marketing, content marketing, website designing, video ads advertising, SEO and Influencer campaigns, Sociapa stands up strong in the sphere.