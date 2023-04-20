Sociapa bags digital mandate for Kesari Golden Sugar

Tatva Health & Wellness Pvt. Ltd. is a Chennai-based food company with offices across India committed to enriching lives with products that are natural and innovative. Tatva’s philosophy has always been about serving the community and building a business for the greater good that contributes to improving the wellness of consumers the world over.

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brand’s legacy. We are honored to be associated with a brand like Tatva Health and Wellness, a brand that offers natural and innovative products which is the need of the hour. Looking at our team’s experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening the brand's affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.”