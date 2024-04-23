Sociapa bags digital mandate for Tennishub

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, expressed his profound excitement on the partnership with Tennishub, a pioneering name in the realm of online tennis stores. He said, "We are truly elated to join hands with Tennishub, a brand that exemplifies excellence in its field." With his visionary perspective and unwavering commitment, Raj envisions this collaboration as a remarkable opportunity to synergise expertise and elevate brand resonance to greater heights. He also added, "The prospect of embarking on this journey with Tennishub fills me with immense happiness and optimism.”