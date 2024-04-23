Sociapa bags digital mandate for Tennishub

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With this collaboration, Tennishub aims to synergise Sociapa's expertise and elevate brand resonance to greater heights.
Sociapa, a marketing agency announce its latest success in bagging the digital mandate for Tennishub, an online Tennis store. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Sociapa's journey towards enhancing digital footprints across diverse industries.
Tennishub is a shop for all the tennis enthusiasts, offering an array of top-tier tennis equipments, including racquets, shoes, apparel, balls, bags, strings, and accessories and boasts an impressive collection of renowned brands such as Yonex, Wilson, Adidas, Asics, Tecnifibre, and more.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, expressed his profound excitement on the partnership with Tennishub, a pioneering name in the realm of online tennis stores. He said, "We are truly elated to join hands with Tennishub, a brand that exemplifies excellence in its field." With his visionary perspective and unwavering commitment, Raj envisions this collaboration as a remarkable opportunity to synergise expertise and elevate brand resonance to greater heights. He also added, "The prospect of embarking on this journey with Tennishub fills me with immense happiness and optimism.”
In response to the announcement, Ronak Sachdeva, founder, Tennishub expressed equal enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that “We are equally thrilled to partner with Sociapa, recognising the agency's expertise and innovative strategies in the digital marketing landscape.”
Sociapa’s services encompass a diverse spectrum of Digital Marketing, Creative & Communication Services, Videography and Photography, PR services, Consultation, and Facilitating brands in conducting Focused Group Discussions and Central Location Tests (FGD/CLT).
Sociapa has delivered impactful campaigns for leading brands, including Apis Ramadan campaign, Mint ChocOn's association with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and influencer campaigns featuring prominent figures like Chef Ranveer Brar and comedian Zakir Khan.
Its recent collaborations include projects with Modicare, Pansari Epicure, Luxor, and Alishaan Basmati Rice.