Sociapa bags project for Bureau of Indian Standard

Marketing Agency, Sociapa has added another brand to its portfolio. The agency will now be taking care of creative and content development for Bureau of Indian Standards (Ghaziabad and Noida branch) along with hallmarking callertunes. BIS is the National Standard Body of India established under the BIS Act 2016 for the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. BIS has been providing traceable and tangible benefits to the national economy in a number of ways – providing safe reliable quality goods; minimizing health hazards to consumers; promoting exports and imports substitute; control over proliferation of varieties etc. through standardization, certification and testing.

Founder of Sociapa, Mr. Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are proud to be working with a Government organization and specially with one of the most reputed body like BIS. With this success, we are certain that we will soon be adding many more such projects that will help us gain exposure in Government space.”

“Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”

Sociapa’s services are primarily categorized into 3 Sections: (i) Digital Marketing – Social Media Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Website Development, Creative Designing, Email Marketing, SEO, Product Launch, Performance Marketing; (ii) Creative Marketing – Packaging Designing, Logo Designing, Product Shoot (iii) Video Production – Product Detailer Videos, Video Campaigns, Corporate shoots.

Some of the biggest accomplishments include, launching the Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor as a brand face for Mint ChocOn and continuing with maintaining buzz around the same by collaborating with big known faces like Aparshakti Khurana, Juhi Godambe, Apoorva Arora, Shibani Bedi, Vishnu Kaushal and many more. Another big successful influencer campaign they did was for a leading FMCG brand Apis, that included known faces like Chef Ranveer Brar, Shivesh Bhatia, comedian Zakir Khan and the list is long. Ramadan campaign for Apis was noticeably acknowledged by a great number of social media influencers and known faces from Bollywood. Their recent association with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador and the

Unity Run campaign for the Brand Apis was a huge success. Adding to the list, they recently got the PR and digital mandate for FMCG brand – La Americana and the Dubai bases décor brand – Takufu. Along with it, the agency was also appreciated for its creative vision in a few named newspapers.

With the perfect blend of social media marketing, content marketing, website designing, video ads advertising, SEO and Influencer campaigns, Sociapa stands up strong in the sphere.