Sociapa bags the digital and creative solutions mandate for House of Veda

House of Veda is an organic and natural food brand.
Marketing Agency, Sociapa bagged yet another prestigious brand in its portfolio. The agency will now be taking care of the digital and creative solutions’ mandate for the recently launched brand – House of Veda, a brand that brings back the Ayurvedic Wisdom.
To end the new-age customer’s search for quality, organic and natural foods, House of Veda has designed and developed a whole range of wellness food products that include sweeteners and will be soon launching cold-pressed oil, herbal juices, millets, herbal powders, tea infusions, and much more.
House of Veda recently introduced four variants in the category of natural sweeteners - Organic Jaggery Powder, Organic Jaggery Cube, Natural Coconut Sugar, and Organic Raw Sugar. These sweeteners are safe and nutritious, uplifting one’s health and vitality.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “The country is moving toward everything organic - the need of the hour for better health of society and the environment. We are happy to manage House of Veda’s digital and communication needs and are sure we will successfully help House of Veda reach its target groups through effective communication campaigns.