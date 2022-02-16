Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Bonn and Americana Biscuits

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We have been taking care of the social and the creative mandate for Bonn’s La Americana and now are super thrilled to have been given this opportunity to be working with Bonn’s other brands as well. We are certain that we will be successful in making the brand reach its target groups through effective communication and campaigns. Sociapa is the company that you can trust to help you promote your brand to the next level. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including Brand Communication and Campaigns for the brands.”