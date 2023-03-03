Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Sun Stellar

Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are thrilled to expand our expertise in the environment and sustainability sector with a niche brand like Sun Stellar. Sociapa perpetually thrives to live up to the expectations of the brands on board. We believe in addressing the brand's communication goals and image-building expectations. We are happy and thrilled about the imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including brand communication and campaigns for the brands.”