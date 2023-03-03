Sociapa bags the digital mandate for Sun Stellar

Marketing Agency, Sociapa has achieved yet another win. The agency will now be taking care of the digital mandate for Sun Stellar. Sun Stellar delivers innovative, high-performing and competitive products and services in the area of Solar Thermal and Solar Power Energy for Over Twelve Years Now.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are thrilled to expand our expertise in the environment and sustainability sector with a niche brand like Sun Stellar. Sociapa perpetually thrives to live up to the expectations of the brands on board. We believe in addressing the brand's communication goals and image-building expectations. We are happy and thrilled about the imperative duties and responsibilities that tag along. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. With a passionate team, we strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including brand communication and campaigns for the brands.”
Aditi Taluja, director, Sun Stellar says, " I have the utmost confidence in the partnership with this innovative marketing agency. Together, we are poised to take the industry by storm and captivate audiences with our unparalleled products and services".
Adding to the list, their recent campaign for Apis honey shuddh aur saccha was a big hit. Association with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador and the Unity Run campaign for the Brand Apis was another huge success. Along with it, the agency was also appreciated for its creative vision in a few named newspapers. Sociapa also got the mandate for Americana’s association with Sonam Bajwa as the brand Ambassador as well.
With the perfect blend of social media marketing, content marketing, website designing, video ads advertising, SEO and Influencer campaigns, Sociapa stands up strong in the sphere.