Sociapa bags the marketing mandate for Mother’s Pride, Noida and social mandate for Evergreen Public School

Marketing Agency, Sociapa has added two new brands to its portfolio – Evergreen Public School, Noida and Mother’s Pride, Noida. Along with handling the PR and social mandate for EPS, Sociapa will also be handling the website development. For Mother’s Pride, Sociapa will be responsible for building the website and running marketing campaigns.
Founder of Sociapa, Dheeraj Raj, says, “We are honoured to have been given this opportunity to work with two such established names in the education industry like EPS and Mother’s Pride. With many FMCG, Corporate and Lifestyle brands in our portfolio, this is our first step towards entering in the education segment. We are certain that we will be successful in making the organisations reach their target groups through effective communication and campaigns.
