Society Tea launches ‘Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari’ ad with Riteish Deshmukh

Society Tea, a Maharashtrian tea brand, has unveiled its latest ad film primarily for its Maharashtra audience – ‘Kadak Surve- Chai Bhari’. Featuring Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh as Kadak Surve- a cop who is the epitome of Kadakness.

Advertisment

The ad film highlights the taste of dust tea. Shot in Marathi and Hindi, it aims to capture the region’s preference for kadak chai with a high-energy approach.

The ad film "Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari" features Riteish Deshmukh and highlights the strong preference for kadak chai.

Speaking on the launch, Karan Shah, director, Society Tea, said: "Kadak chai is more than just a beverage—it’s an emotion. With 'Kadak Surve – Chai Bhari,' we wanted to encapsulate the strength and energy that a cup of our dust tea delivers. Riteish Deshmukh brings this vision to life with his dynamic presence, making this campaign truly bhari!"

The film is now live across Meta and YouTube platforms.

TVC Credits

Agency Name – Blackswanlife (Sukumar Menon)

Production house – Twism Productions