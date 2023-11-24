Sociomark bags Digital Mandate for Vedco

Commenting on this, Heta Desai Baandal, managing director of Sociomark said, “We are extremely happy that we secured the Overall mandate for Vedco. Getting an oral health category client fueled our creative enthusiasm propelling us to deliver a pitch that was in line with the brand’s expectation. We are excited to offer our creative skills and strategic expertise to ensure that Vedco's message reaches its desired audience with a strong, lasting impact.. We're working on becoming their consultants and partners, as well as to guide them through any growth milestones. I am looking forward to making this collaboration a successful case study for us.`