Sociomark bags media mandate for Qubero

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The account will be handled by the Mumbai office of the agency.
Digital Marketing Agency Sociomark, has secured the media mandate for Qubero. This brand comes from the renowned makers of kitchen sink in India, NIRALI BG.
Sociomark will be responsible for SEO, social media marketing & public relations (PR) for Qubero. The agency's Mumbai office will take care of this account.
Commenting on this, Heta Desai Baandal, managing director, Sociomark said, our team is ready to use the entire spectrum of digital media to improve the visibility of the Qubero brand and connect with the target audience. The partnership is an important milestone for both Sociomark and Qubero and we are excited about the opportunities ahead.
Sarang Gada, managing director, Qubero commented, This collaboration with Sociomark is really exciting and we are looking forward to working more closely for our newly launched brand Qubero. Nirali BG is already a household name and now with Sociomark as our partners we are confident that we will be able to amplify our brand message and reach the relevant audiences for Qubero.