Sociomark bags social media and SEO mandate for Shahenaz

As a part of the mandate, Sociomark will look after end to end marketing services for the brand -Shahenaz, which includes social media management, SEO, offline branding and influencer management.
Digital marketing agency Sociomark has been appointed as the social media marketing partner for Shahenaz, an esteemed well established 30 year old design house producing distinctive and high quality premium Home Décor, Apparel and Lifestyle products.
Sociomark will look out for end-to-end solutions to establish the brand's name strongly in the market, the company stated in the Press Release. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of the company’s headquarter in Mumbai. The company further added that their main aim would be creating engaging and high quality content strategies to engage their customers across social media platforms and provide knowledge of the beautiful art of Hand Block Printing.
Speaking about the partnership, Ahmed Sundrani, managing director Shahenaz said “What we loved about Sociomark’s pitch , was their simplicity and creative approach to ensure our brand doesn’t lose out the Indian luxury touch with the audience. They had a very clear vision on how our overall branding and look will be on social media which will also transform in our offline stores and vice-versa. Their young and creative team’s determination is what made us instantly connect with the agency.”
Commenting on the association, Heta Desai Baandal, managing director Sociomark said “ The moment we got this pitch, we were sure that we could crack this as we already had experience handling fashion brands and also Indian ethnic brands that caters to an audience with impeccable taste and patrons of Indian Art forms. We understood their requirements and worked on a strategy that could create a long-term association with the brand. We are working on being their consultants and partners and to guide them in their every growth milestones.