Sociowash bags Anytime Fitness’s Social media mandate

The agency will lead social media and content strategy for the company.
Sociowash, a creative digital agency, has been awarded the creative & digital mandate for Anytime Fitness India, the innovator of 24-hour fitness and the world’s largest & fastest-growing fitness Gym chain. The agency will be responsible to develop the overall social media strategy of the brand and help with creative services which will help in growing its social media presence in India. Sociwash won Anytime Fitness after a multi-agency pitch, which will be managed by the Delhi team.
As part of the engagement, the agency will aid Anytime Fitness in growing its social media, ORM, and overall digital and creative strategy. The agency team will work on brand campaigns and assets as per events, topicals, and brand goals.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder at Sociowash, commenting on the win said, “Sociowash team is thrilled to onboard Anytime Fitness. The health and fitness segment has always intrigued me and working with Anytime Fitness will enable us in spreading awareness about fitness. Building a connection between the company and the customer that goes beyond their usage phase is the goal. It’s amazing how the fitness category has grown through the times, and a digital foot forward is an ideal approach. We are excited to use our expansive experience and deep understanding of this segment to build a strong social media presence for them. We look forward to a long and productive partnership.”
Vikas Jain, the managing director of Anytime Fitness India, said "Anytime Fitness India has been on a mission to make India healthy for a decade now. With our mission to enrich lives through better health, convenience, community, and inspiration-driven franchise ownership, we are excited to work with Sociowash to communicate our message about the importance of fitness through social media platforms and create an impact on our audiences. We believe that this collaboration with Sociowash will help us scale new heights on social media because of their expert strategy and unwavering dedication. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration in order to increase club profitability & growth of the franchise network improving the health & member experience. Our team along with Sociowash will be working towards making healthy happen.”