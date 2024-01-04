Sociowash bags media mandate for Kenneth Cole New York watches and Tommy Hilfiger watches

The agency will execute digital strategies to generate awareness, excitement, and drive sales across various digital channels.
Integrated advertising agency, Sociowash, has announced its strategic collaboration with Titan Company to manage the media mandate and performance advertising for two international watch brands, Kenneth Cole New York and Tommy Hilfiger. The Indian giant has exclusive marketing, distribution, and retailing rights in India for the watches category for these global brands.
Sociowash initiated media and performance marketing campaigns for Kenneth Cole New York Watches and Tommy Hilfiger Watches. Both brands have launched new collections, Sociowash is tasked to execute innovative tactical digital strategies to generate awareness, excitement, and drive sales across various digital channels.
Pranav Agarwal, co-founder at Sociowash, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with Titan Company to elevate the digital presence of Kenneth Cole New York Watches and Tommy Hilfiger Watches. We, at Sociowash, are committed to delivering tactical and impactful strategies that will take these brands to new heights in today’s digital market."
Reema Vazirani, head - International Licensed Brands at Titan Company, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, "The industry is dynamic and requires a digital strategy that aligns with the essence of our brands. Sociowash demonstrated a deep understanding of our vision and presented a compelling plan to enhance the digital presence of these prominent brands. We are confident this collaboration will result in innovative and impactful campaigns for the Kenneth Cole New York Automatic Watch Collection launched in December and the FW 23 collection of Tommy Hilfiger Watches."