Sociowash bags social and creative mandate for Colorbar

Commenting on the collaboration, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said, “We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Colorbar India. We have always strived to deliver a value proposition resulting in creating relevant and compelling communications for our clients. Our team will collaborate to create engaging social media content and strategies to help them meet their marketing objectives. We are determined to make Colorbar a go-to brand amongst their consumers. Sociowash looks forward to this partnership.”